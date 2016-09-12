The Church of England announced the appointment of the Very Reverend Jo Kelly-Moore, the current Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral Auckland, as the next Archdeacon of Canterbury.

In a statement, the Holy Trinity Cathedral said this is a significant and senior appointment in the Church of England.

Dean Kelly-Moore will be working with the Bishop of Dover, Trevor Willmott, to oversee the Archdeaconry of Canterbury. The role also involves being vice Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, the spiritual home of the Anglican Communion.

Bishop Willmott says her experience and talents will benefit the whole Diocese.

“We have found in Jo an excellent and astute theologian with wide-ranging leadership and management skills. I would like to assure Jo and her family of the prayers and support of the whole Diocese as they embark on this new adventure,” says Bishop Willmott.

Dean Kelly-Moore said she is sad but at the same time, excited to move into her new ministry.

“Ministry in Auckland has been such a privilege, as I am sure it will be in Canterbury. There are so many people I have been with in times of joy and times of sadness – those names and faces of Aotearoa New Zealand will stay with me in England in my prayers and the prayers of our family,” she said.

Bishops Ross Bay and Jim White, the Anglican Bishops of Auckland, describe the appointment as well deserved.