by PETER OWENS

Work has started on a $1 million project to expand St Mary’s School in Gore. Principal Annie Nelson said the school roll is increasing and she believes one of the reasons for this is people relocating to the district from the north, taking advantage of a strong local economy and relatively affordable housing.

St Mary’s roll is expected to reach 210 by the end of the year.

The school was reopened in 2013, replacing an earlier structure that was destroyed by fire, but already, the school is too small.

Among the planned works is turning the site of the now demolished convent, adjoining the school, into a safe drop-off and collection point for students.

Work on the alterations has already started and Tony Hanning, director of education for the Dunedin Catholic diocese, said it is expected to cost the diocese about $1 million. He sees it as money well spent.

“All of this work comes down to three points,” he said. “The first is confidence in St Mary’s itself. The second is confidence in a strong roll and third is the continuing support in the community for the school.”

Mr Hanning said his office believes a new administration block will enhance the approach to St Mary’s, especially as a point of first contact for the school.

The school, which was founded by the Sisters of Mercy, celebrated its 125th Jubilee in November, 2015.

Staff today endeavour to keep alive the charism of Catherine McAuley and her sisters alive at the school.