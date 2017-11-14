Sunday, September 17, was a special day for Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand.

Sr Jeanette Mathers professed her vows to God in the presence of the congregation leader, Sr Katrina Fabish, during a eucharistic celebration with Bishop Stephen Lowe as presider.

Sr Jeanette’s family and friends, and indeed the whole parish of St Paul, Ngaruawahia, supported her on this joyous occasion.

All gathered after Mass for a celebratory meal in the parish centre as there was rejoicing at her response to the loving God of Mercy.

Temporary profession in the Sisters of Mercy lasts for a period of three to six years. During this time the new member works in full-time ministry or studies while continuing discernment and living in community.

People are asked to pray for Sr Jeanette as she begins her journey as a vowed Sister of Mercy.