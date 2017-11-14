Caritas is responding around the world to humanitarian emergencies related to extreme weather, earthquakes and refugee relocation.

Monsoon rain has led to flooding in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh that has affected an estimated 40 million people. Millions more have been impacted by hurricanes in the Caribbean and earthquakes in Mexico.

“In addition to floods, earthquakes and hurricanes we are seeing the development of a refugee crisis in Bangladesh. This also requires an urgent response. Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is using funds on hand for emergencies to provide assistance to people whose lives have been turned upside down by these events,” said Caritas Aotearoa NZ CEO Julianne Hickey.

“All around the world we are seeing extreme weather events which are impacting millions of people. Caritas, with its global reach is able to be on the ground quickly and to work closely with local communities,” Mrs Hickey said.

More than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since violence broke out in Rakhine state. Many Rohingya camps have been overwhelmed with the influx of refugees in late August. With the increased number of refugees and the monsoon-related floods, Bangladesh has struggled to meet the basic needs of the Rohingya in camps. Rohingya refugees are facing starvation.

Through the Caritas Internationalis network, effective partnerships can address immediate food, water, shelter, sanitation, and health needs of the most vulnerable populations. Funds received from Caritas’ general emergency fund will address the needs of those affected by these emergencies worldwide.

Donors can make contributions through the Caritas website at www. caritas.org.nz