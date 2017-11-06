On August 14-19, the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny held their provincial chapter at their Cluny Retreat Centre, Tauranga. The elected members came from the four countries belonging to the province. They were from the Philippines, Cook Islands, Fiji and New Zealand. It was the first time that a provincial chapter was held in Tauranga.

The provincial chapter takes an honest look at the state of the province, a statement from the sisters noted.

This examination should then lead the chapter members to face honestly certain questions, the statement continued: Are we faithful to our mission or have we slid into mediocrity? What is the Lord asking of us today? How are we being asked to change? The provincial chapter will offer specific directives for the whole province as it proposes a path forward to help members live more authentically their vocation.

The sisters had the privilege of Tauranga parish priest Fr Mark Field as facilitator who helped them to fulfil this demanding task. All members present at the chapter were greatly appreciative of his wisdom and gentle guidance during the week. The sisters thanked him very much for giving his time.

Having fulfilled this directive of their congregation, the sisters said they feel a confidence of moving forward in hope and trust to do our best with the help of the Lord in the footsteps of their Mother Foundress Blessed Anne Marie Javouhey.

“We are grateful to all our Cluny Affiliates and Associates, members of St Thomas Aquinas Parish Tauranga, our friends and benefactors for your prayers, support and care over this time. May God bless you all abundantly,” the statement concluded.