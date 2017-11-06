The Cans for Christmas project this year exceeded expectations in collecting 19,000 cans of food for the Society of St Vincent De Paul for their Christmas food bank supplies. Mercy Hospice in Auckland also benefits.

Appeal organiser Bill Hadnett said the cans were collected by 29 Catholic primary schools and 7 Catholic secondary schools in Auckland diocese as well as the Pompallier Diocesan Centre. Two Catholic primary schools in Wellington also contributed.

The target for 2017 was 14,000 cans.

“We had a great collection this year,” Mr Hadnett said.

“I would like to thank all the school for their fantastic effort in collecting this number of cans and for coming together as one community to help those in need over Christmas,” he said.

“I would like to thank my sponsors Soar Printing and Cunneen Construction for the financial help during 2017. A big thank you to Mike Mullin, Thom Bilton and Tony Hadnett for their help also.”

Mr Hadnett said the project is in need of financial help for the 2018 collection.

Information can be found at www.cans4christmas.com