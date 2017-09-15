A woman from Auckland diocese professed her first vows as a Sister of Life in the United States this month.

Jeanne Mei Mei Ng, 37, professed her first vows as a Sister of Life on August 3. Her religious name is Sr Jeanne Marie, SV. She felt led by the Holy Spirit to retain her baptismal first name in honour of St Jeanne Jugan, the foundress of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

She was born in Malaysia and later moved to Auckland where she attended Immaculate Conception parish in Ellerslie. She graduated from the University of Auckland with a degree in mechanical engineering. Sr. Jeanne Marie worked as an international travel consultant prior to entering the Sisters of Life.

The Mass of Profession was celebrated by Bishop John Barres of the Rockville Centre Diocese at Sacred Heart Parish in Suffern, New York.

The Sisters of Life is a religious community of diocesan right in the archdiocese of New York founded in 1991 by the late John Cardinal O’Connor. Sisters take the traditional vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience, as well as a fourth vow to protect and enhance the sacredness of human life.