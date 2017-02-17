St Dominic’s Catholic College (Henderson) deputy principal Susan Mary Armstrong was farewelled for the last time by her loved ones, school staff and students at the school’s sports centre on December 9. Mrs Armstrong passed away on December 1 at Waitakere Hospital.

She had worked at St Dominic’s for 29 years, and for 18 of these she was part of the senior leadership team.

Principal Carol Coddington said Mrs Armstrong’s death was both unexpected and sad.“She will be sadly missed by all of us,” said Ms Coddington.

“She (Mrs Armstrong) was a multi tasker. She combined the qualities of a very good teacher, administrator, strategic thinker and was always generous in her giving, especially in her talent of baking and feeding staff. Sue was the person who, in times of need, would appear at staff doors and leave casseroles and cakes or meals for them,” said Ms Coddington.

She said a lot of visitors have offered their condolences, hugs, support and prayers while reiterating what a loss Mrs Armstrong will be to the wider school community.

Ms Coddington shared one of the messages in a card from a past student.

“’Sue was one of my most memorable teachers when I began at St Dom’s in 2001, and went on to be such a fantastic support of all my art pursuits and other endeavours over the years. She then became a colleague when I too started teaching at the college. Sue’s legacy will live on in all those she taught over the years, she will be greatly missed but remembered, with love’,” quoted Ms Coddington.

The principal said these words encapsulated the “gentle soul, the passionate educator and the caring person we all came to love and enjoy friendships with”.

Mrs Armstrong is survived by her two sons, Matt and Chris.