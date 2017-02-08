State schools are seen as an area of growth for religious studies by a recently formed organisation for teachers of the subject.

After 25 years coming to be, the Religious Studies Teachers Association of Aotearoa New Zealand (RSTAANZ) was officially launched on November 24 at the University of Auckland.

Interim executive committee chairperson Philomena Clare defined the group as a subject association representing the voice of teachers of religious studies nationally. Ms Clare is the religious education advisor (secondary) of the Auckland Catholic diocese.

“In schools, there will be subject associations representing English teachers associations, or biology teachers associations. Religious studies has never had that representative voice,” she said.

The association is an interfaith group. The committee is made of representatives from three Catholic schools, a Presbyterian school, a Christian integrated school and an Islamic school.

“It took a very long time to negotiate with NZQA to get religious studies recognised as a significant subject for integrated schools. In the end, it took the personal intervention of Prime Minister Helen Clark to get the final stamp of approval in order for religious studies credentials to be formally recognised in 2009,” Ms Clare explained.

The association currently has 185 members — who are a mixture of secondary teachers and university academics.

According to the Ministry of Education’s Te Kete Ipurangi website, “the religious studies standards have been developed for a diverse Aotearoa New Zealand and need to be able to be used by all schools and all students – by those with a specific religious affiliation as well as by those who have none but wish to acquire knowledge and understanding of religions”.

The religious studies achievement standards have four broad strands: key belief, sacred texts, history and ethics.

Ms Clare said Catholic schools are already accessing these standards. She said, though, more and more state schools are accessing these standards.

“They may or may not name them religious studies in their discipline. They may name it philosophy or social studies or classics but they access religious studies standards,” she said.

She added that some state schools are situated in areas where the community is predominantly Christian in their beliefs, like Tangaroa College in south Auckland.

“It makes a lot of sense why they are accessing the standards because they are very linked to the culture of the community for whom the school serves,” she said.

Ms Clare said there are 18,000 students nationally who are assessed using religious studies standards.