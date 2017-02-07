by NZ CATHOLIC staff

Cardinal John Dew has decreed the convocation of a synod for the Archdiocese of Wellington, to be held on September 22-24 this year.

He said he did this after consulting with the archdiocese’s Council of Priests, the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council and others.

A pastoral letter from the cardinal titled “Go You are Sent” will be issued.

The last synod in the archdiocese was in 2006. The one next year will be the fifth for the archdiocese.

In his letter convoking the synod, Cardinal Dew wrote that he is mindful of Pope Francis’ desire that we advance along the path of what he calls a “pastoral and missionary conversion which cannot leave things as they presently are”.

The cardinal added: “It means being bold and creative in the task of rethinking the goals, structures, style and methods of evangelisation in our diocesan community with its various parish and ecclesial, religious and social communities”.

In a statement on the archdiocese’s website, Cardinal Dew wrote that Pope Francis is “re-shaping our priorities and attitudes and we need to respond at grassroots level to his vision”.

The cardinal highlighted certain themes that Pope Francis returns to again and again – such as the peripheries of society, refugees and migrants, care for creation, ecumenism, interfaith relations, and accompanying the young.

Such themes, and others like leadership, ethnic diversity, prayer and discernment, need to be put before the people for their consideration, the cardinal added. This is to widen people’s thinking beyond what they currently experience in their parish.

“The 2017 synod is a unique and timely opportunity for us to reflect on how we can be a Church that is of service [to] the world around us.”