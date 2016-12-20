Theologian Fr Mervyn Duffy, SM, has been appointed acting principal of Good Shepherd College in Ponsonby from January, 2017.

Good Shepherd College provides theological education in the Roman Catholic tradition and has a special focus on the formation of candidates for ordained priesthood in the Catholic Church.

The announcement of Fr Duffy’s appointment came from the Good Shepherd College Trust Board.

The current principal, Msgr Brendan Daly, concludes his term at the end of 2016.

The trust board thanked Msgr Daly for “his outstanding contribution in leading the development and growth of the college”.

A statement from trust board chairman Bishop Patrick Dunn noted Msgr Daly’s “foundational work at the college”, which began when he joined in 2001 as a lecturer in Canon Law and as principal from 2002.

The statement described Msgr Daly as a respected canon lawyer and added that “the college has benefitted greatly from his astute leadership and depth of expertise”.

Msgr Daly, a priest of Christchurch diocese, will continue to lecture at the college.

Fr Duffy is a lecturer in theology, currently on the staff of the college. He holds a licence and doctorate in systematic theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University.

Fr Duffy is appointed as acting principal for a brief period while a review of the structure of the college is undertaken.

During this review, the college continues as normal.

The trust board thanked Fr Duffy and the Society of Mary New Zealand for their “stewardship, wisdom and support”.

Good Shepherd College — Te Hapara Pai was established by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and by the New Zealand Province of the Society of Mary.

The college is open to all students who wish to study theology in the Roman Catholic tradition and welcomes students of all faiths, including those who have no specific religious affiliation.