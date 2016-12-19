It is hoped that the seismic strengthening work on St Mary of the Angels church in central Wellington will be completed in time to celebrate the 2017 Easter liturgies in the church.

On October 30, parish priest Fr Barry Scannell, SM, told parishioners on that as of the end of September, $8.7 million had been raised or committed to the project and a further $1.3million was required to complete it.

Fr Scannell expressed gratitude for the generosity of individuals, family trusts, charitable foundations, the Lotteries Commission and the Wellington City Council for their donations.

“If the generosity continues, we will finish work in time to celebrate the 2017 Easter liturgies in the church,” he said.

St Mary of the Angels was closed following an earthquake in July, 2013.

The church was undamaged, but analysis found it only met 15-20 per cent of the New Building Standard.

Work on seismic strengthening began in March, 2015, and the goal is to get as close as possible to 100 per cent of the standard.

After the November 14 earthquake, Fr Scannell told NZ Catholic: “We’re okay. No damages to report. We are still a construction site anyway.”

At the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Wellington, the November 14 earthquake caused some damage to organ pipes, and a couple of floral arrangements

fell over.

The carafe containing the Oil of the Sick fell over and spilled some of its contents. Some crockery broke in Connolly Hall.

Engineers subsequently checked the cathedral complex and deemed it safe for use.

There was also significant damage to the organ in the nearby Anglican St Paul’s Cathedral.