A successful Mission Expo held at Bishop Viard College in Porirua may be the last large event in Wellington archdiocese this year, Cardinal John Dew said.

The Mission Expo on March 14, which was the official launch of Wellington archdiocese’s Year of Mission, saw a variety of different booths put up to showcase the work of the agencies and organisations within the Catholic community in this country.

Cardinal Dew reminded the large crowd present of the importance of living out the mission they have as Church members.

The expo offered a range of activities for the whole family, including cultural performances, workshops, games, sport tournaments, food stalls and prayer.

Writing on his Facebook page after the event, Cardinal Dew described the expo as “a time to be together and to share the many good things happening in the Archdiocese of Wellington”.

But he noted that: “It may be our last large event together, as we are postponing the South Island Mission Expo [scheduled for Garin College in Nelson on March 22] until later in the year or early next year due to the Covid-19 situation.”

Referring to the event at Bishop Viard College, the cardinal said on Facebook that “the mission booths showed just how many different forms of spirituality and activity we share, as did the workshops”.

“Seeing it all in one place was wonderful.

“The food was stunning, Kiwi barbeque, and ethnic foods all reflecting the diversity of our community.

“There was entertainment, games, activities for children, and the priests turned out to be surprisingly good when they played St Mary’s [College] at basketball!

“My profound thanks to all those who worked hard to make this unique event happen, to Bishop Viard College who were wonderful hosts, and to all those who came to be part of it.”

