The National Liturgy Office has put links to Masses around the world on their website as well as livestreams of daily celebration of morning Mass from different dioceses across New Zealand after the Government prohibited public gatherings to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

National Liturgy Office acting director Fr John O’Connor told NZ Catholic there are already resources on their website that people can use to pray with at home, whether on their own or with others.

“We have links to Mass celebrated in other places, other parts of the world, just to give people a variety,” he said.

He said this will include Pope Francis’ Masses, but added that because of the time difference, the Pope’s Mass would be late for Sunday.

Fr O’Connor recently released as extract from the statement of the Apostolic Penitentiary on what to do when you cannot receive the sacraments because of quarantine.

Earlier, he issued guidelines for Mass practices, which included the distribution of communion by hand, not distributing from the chalice, avoiding shaking hands at the sign of peace as well as removing holy water from fonts.

These practices are voluntary at Mass, anyway, he said.

The website’s link: http://www.nlo.org.nz/news-and-events/media-releases/celebrate-mass-online/

Fr O’Connor also said Magnificat, an American online and app prayer resource, has made access to their site free for the time of the pandemic.

