by TED DOWNS

Bishop Peter Cullinane, retired Bishop of Palmerston North, has kindly agreed to officiate at the celebrations at Jerusalem on the Whanganui River on Sunday, March 15.

This day marks the 40 th anniversary of the founding of Palmerston North diocese.

It also commemorates the setting up of the Rosary Way at Jerusalem, which is where the Venerable Suzanne Aubert founded her mission station for her Māori people.

The Rosary Way was modelled after the one at the Carmelite friary at Aylesford in Kent, England, where Our Lady gave the brown scapular to St Simon Stock.

Since Palmerston North diocese is made up of many nationalities, it is hoped that many people will come to Jerusalem, with their own prayers and hymns, to help flavour this special day.

It is very appropriate to honour Our Lady of All Nations. A bus has been hired, leaving Whanganui at 8.30am and returning at 5pm. To make a booking, phone Maree at (06) 347-9975 or 0274065788.