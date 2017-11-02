The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference has appointed Dave Mullin as chair of the newly established NZCBC Council for Young People.

The council is tasked with working with the Church and young Catholics in developing a national vision for Catholic ministry with young people, implementing national projects and working with dioceses and all faith communities in achieving this.

Mr Mullin, a project manager for Palmerston North diocese, brings many years of experience working for the Church throughout Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, with a particular interest and focus on working with young people. He was national project manager for the Journey of the World Youth Day Cross and Icon, Days in the Dioceses and the New Zealand pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Sydney in 2008.

Bishop Stephen Lowe said the appointment of Mr Mullin “is an exciting step in working towards greater support for young people, their families and their faith communities”.

“Dave has been a significant force in . . . projects that are foundational tools for today’s Catholic ministry with young people in Aotearoa. We’re looking forward to working with the council during a time of particular focus for the Church on young people and enabling them on their faith journey.” (A synod of bishops will be held next year in Rome with the theme “youth, faith and vocational discernment”.)

The council will hold its first meeting on November 6. Each diocese will be represented by a member on the council.