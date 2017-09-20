On August 2, at the Pompallier Diocesan Centre, Auckland diocese’s Youth and Young Adult Ministry team ran the first of a series of “Chill with the bishop” sessions. Bishop Patrick Dunn attended.

This is one of the events ahead of the synod on young people, faith and discernment that Pope Francis has called for next year.

Bishops throughout the world have been asked to listen intently to young people aged 16-29.

At the August 2 event, two representatives from each parish/group present discussed three questions:

• What do young people really ask of the Church in Aotearoa New Zealand? • Do you think that the Church listens to what really goes on in young peoples’ lives?

• What are the main challenges and most significant opportunities for young people in Aotearoa New Zealand?

All young people aged 16 to 29 are encouraged to take 20 minutes to complete an online survey.

Those who are in leadership/ministry with young people also have a survey to complete online. Both surveys can be found at: https:// www.surveymonkey.com/r/8TZT3W8.