Parents need to work on “getting technology back” from their children to protect the kids from pornography.

American author and international speaker Jessica Harris explained it is not a matter of taking technological gadgets away from young people but more of guiding them in the use of technology.

“[Techonology] is going to be a part of their life, parents. Their work will be on-line. Their lives will be on-line. Just like with [driving] a car, you guide them with the use of this,” she said.

The way to do this, she said, is to work on their [parents’] relationship with their children.

“We’re raising a generation of teenagers who are afraid to tell parents their thing because they are afraid they will be met with shame, judgement or their parents might overreact. [There is] a lot of fear. We need to work to open lines of communication,” Miss Harris

said.