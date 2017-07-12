by Sr MARY WOOD, RSM

The Aranui Sisters of Mercy were farewelled by a gathering of parishioners from the Catholic Parish of Christchurch East on May 27. The parish is made up of the former St James Aranui and St Mary’s, New Brighton.

Sr Pauline O’Regan, Sr Helen Goggin and Sr Marie McCrea have been part of the group of Sisters of Mercy who moved into the suburbs of Aranui, Burwood and Parklands in the 1970s to work among the People of God.

The other three sisters who formed part of their community — Sr Teresa O’Connor, Sr Monica Stack and Sr Colleen McBride — have died. The “gifts” the sisters brought to the many families and people they met were immense. The empowerment of women and the compassion and sheer dedication to the Gospel were hallmarks of their commitment.

Many people have paid personal tributes to the presence of the sisters among them and to the difference they have helped to make in people’s lives.

Srs Pauline, Helen and Marie are now leaving the “east” of Christchurch to take up residence at Essie Summers Retirement Village in Beckenham. No doubt they will continue their “mission” as disciples of Jesus in this place too.

Thank you to the Aranui Sisters of Mercy for all you have been and done for the people in north east Christchurch. God bless you all as you continue on your journey.