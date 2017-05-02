The international best-selling book Good Pictures Bad Pictures is now available in New Zealand exclusively from Focus on the Family NZ.

Good Pictures Bad Pictures is an illustrated book that parents read with their children. It is written for 5-to-10 year olds, and it explains the workings of the brain, how addictions can develop, and, most importantly of all, it gives children a strategy — which includes practical steps to take — if they are confronted with pornography.

After experiencing great success with Good Pictures Bad Pictures in their own families, the team at Focus on the Family NZ contacted the US authors and acquired the rights to publish a special New Zealand edition of the book especially for Kiwi parents.

Focus on the Family NZ director Wayne Mulqueen said the book provides parents with a proactive way to engage with their kids about pornography.

Good Pictures Bad Pictures is available in New Zealand exclusively at: family.org.nz