Christchurch diocesan administrator Fr Rick Loughnan blessed the headstone on the late Bishop Barry Jones’s grave on February 12, one day before the late bishop’s one year anniversary.

Bishop Jones died after months of ill health having suffered several strokes.

After Fr Loughnan welcomed members of the diocese to the unveiling service at Bromley Cemetery, a mihi was given by John McManus of the Te Rangimarie Community.

Bishop’s Pastoral Office director Mike Stopforth organised the liturgy which included prayers, Scripture reading and singing of hymns.

“The service was a fitting time to come together to remember Bishop Barry and to pray for him,” he said.

A korowai (which was previously blessed by Bishop Jones himself) from Sancta Maria parish, Addington, had been laid on the grave, before the blessing on February 12. As part of the service it was ceremonially removed.

The bishop’s headstone overall featured his crest and motto. Bishop Jones’ motto was Psalm 149:4, “The Lord delight’s in his people”.

The concluding song was Bishop Jones’s favourite, Mo Maria. Fr Allan Jones, SM, who now resides in Sancta Maria parish, attended the service on behalf of the family