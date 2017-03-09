Vi and Mike Davies, parishioners of 49 years at Holy Family church, Whanganui, renewed their wedding vows before the congregation at the vigil Mass on December 10. The couple

have been married for 60 years.

After presider Fr Dondon Rancho blessed again their wedding rings, they each placed these marriage symbols on each other’s fingers as a sign of unbroken love and promising to continue to care for the other as God’s gift.

Born in Wales, the couple said they were childhood sweethearts with Vi just 12 years old and Mike 16.

Married in St Alban’s Catholic church in Cardiff on December 8, 1956, their married life brought three sons and a daughter.

“We then decided to follow my parents who had emigrated to New Zealand and set sail

arriving in Wellington on December 15, 1967,” said Vi.

“I was a steelworker and similar to miners, were losing their jobs because of closures. Apart from this it’s expected that son follow father into the steelwork industry and we wanted better opportunities for our children,” said Mike.

Setting up home in Whanganui, they involved themselves as their children progressed through Catholic schooling. Outstanding at darts, Mike played nationally for New Zealand

and Vi — loving the stage — belonged to an amateur dramatic society, of late helping more behind the scenes with make-up.

Proud grandparents of 11 and great grandparents to two, they made four trips back home to Cardiff and, on the occasion of the 40th wedding anniversary, returned to St Alban’s and renewed their vows.

Reflecting over the years, both agreed without doubt that this was a standout memory of their married life.

Asking the secret of their long marriage, Vi said life is never without its disagreements. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day it’s been this deep love and working

at the marriage relationship.”

“We’ve been very happy with each other,” said Mike.