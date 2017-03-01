Students from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Whanganui line up underneath their art work expressing their image of Our Lady which hangs as a mural in the school hall.

The mural, painted in house paint, was unveiled at the school/parish Mass in St Mary’s church on the Feast of Christ the King last November.

The mural was blessed by presiding priest Fr Don Don Rancho.

Principal Jacqui Luxton had wanted a taonga of Our Lady had and called together the young artists under the guidance of teacher Nadine Kaua.

Initially the students each bought to the project their own ideas and, working one day a week through the schools’ weeks, reworked them to create this final and original piece.

Asking these youngsters what they thought was on Our Lady’s mind, they immediately responded that she has them on her mind and she is someone they can turn to for help and that she prays for us all the time.