Ten people from Auckland and Hamilton dioceses graduated from the Walk by Faith programme with Diplomas in Religious Education towards the end of 2016.

Most of these graduated at a ceremony at the Pompallier Diocesan Centre in Auckland on November 27, and one received her diploma in Kaitaia later.

The programme, which invites people to learn more about their faith and to reflect on their relationship with God, had 57 registered participants in 2016.

This is a marked increase on previous years, as parishes have taken up the programme in a new model.

After a 3-year period of reflection on the Scriptures, the teaching of the Catholic Church and the writings of theologians from the past and of today and integrating this with their own faith journey, the Walk By Faith (WBF) graduates each recently delivered a project with people in their community.

The projects completed by Year 3 WBF participants ranged from exploration of Laudato Si’ and its impact on Kiwi living, to examining the impact of Pope Francis’ use of social media in ministry.

Other areas explored included the use of the Our Father, the Commandments and the Creed as ways of exploring faith, and meditative and active prayer and the place of silence in the

eucharistic celebration.

The emphasis of all the projects was to grow awareness of the weaving of the Catholic tradition through everyday faith experiences by providing a systematic, contemplative reflection on lived faith.

A goal of the course is that the work and reflection done by graduates will continue in their parish activities.