Three dioceses have announced new clergy appointments for 2017.

These are Auckland, Wellington and Palmerston North dioceses.

AUCKLAND

Bishop Patrick Dunn made key changes to the placement of priests which will take effect on February 1.

He announced the appointment of Msgr David Tonks as vicar for clergy.

Fr Peter Tipene became dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral replacing vicar-general Msgr Bernard Kiely who moved to Good Shepherd parish in Balmoral. Fr Sherwin Lapaan is cathedral assistant priest.

Fr Gilbert Ramos is parish priest of Blockhouse Bay and coordinating chaplain for the Filipino community.

Fr Savelio Tevaga is parish priest of Dargaville, Fr Larry Rustia of Devonport and Fr Craig Dunford of Flat Bush while Fr Redemptus Jawa, CSSR, is acting parish priest of Glendowie until September, 2017.

Fr Carlos Guleng is administrator of Helensville parish.

Fr John Tollan is parish priest of Hibiscus Coast, Fr John Fitzmaurice of Howick, Fr Carlo Cruz of Kaitaia, Fr Lio Rotor of Northcote, Fr Patrick Brady of Orakei, Fr Benedict Francis of Owairaka (with Fr Michael Endemann in residence), Fr Jun Peralta, SVD of Panguru, Fr Andrew Matthew of Panmure, Fr Christopher Denham of Parnell. Fr Jeremy Palman is

administrator of Te Atatu.

Fr Oliver Aro, MSP, is parish priest of Thames, Fr Sean O’Connor, SSC, of Warkworth and Fr Tony Delsink of Whitianga. Fr Quirico Cruz is Wellsford administrator.

Bishop Dunn also appointed the following as assistant priests: Fr Marchellino Park (East Coast Bays), Fr Majesh Kurian, CSSR, (Ellerslie), Fr Austin Fernandes (Pakuranga), Fr Bill Fletcher (Papatoetoe), Fr James Mulligan (Pukekohe) and Fr Richard Cortes, MSP, (Takapuna).

Fr Michael Endemann, residing priest in Owairaka, is Samoan chaplain, and Fr Christopher Denham is tertiary chaplain.

Fr Leo Doyle was appointed to Liston Village while seminarian Martin Wu placed in Balmoral.

The following priests moved to St John Vianney House: Fr Grahame Connolly, SM, Fr Philip Handforth, Fr Stuart Sellar and Msgr Pat Ward.

Msgr Brian Arahill is in Mercy Parklands. Fr Philip Sullivan, Fr Ezio Blasoni, SM, and Fr Conrad Bryant, SM, have retired.

The following priests have left the diocese: Fr Elric Jorquia and Fr Gerry Mascarina to the Philippines, Fr Alfonso Dujali, MSP, and Fr Jobin Vanniamparambil, CSSR, to Hamilton diocese, Fr Bernie Thomas, OFM, and Fr Joe McKay, OFM, to Australia, Fr Joselito Layug,

SSP, on sabbatical, Fr Peter Janssen, SM, to parish work in Italy, Fr Barry Malone, SM, to Addington parish in Christchurch, Fr Thige O’Leary, SM, to Provincial Council in Wellington, Fr Des Darby, SM, to Wellington and Br Pius Keene, SM, to Taradale.

PALMERSTON NORTH

Bishop Charles Drennan made the following appointments: Fr Craig Butler parish priest of St Joseph’s Hawera; Fr Marcus Francis parish priest of Whanganui and vicar forane of Whanganui-Waimarino Pastoral Area; Fr Tom Lawn assistant parish priest of New Plymouth and vicar forane of Taranaki Pastoral Area; Fr John Mori, SM, chaplain to St Joseph’s Maori Girl’s College in addition to his pastoral work in Napier parish; Fr Robin Kurian, IC, assistant parish priest of St Mary’s Palmerston North and St Brigid’s Fielding as well as superior of the Rosminian Community; Fr Manoj Mathew, IC, administrator

of St Mary’s Palmerston North and St Brigid’s Fielding.

Fr Brian Carmine is on sabbatical and supply before taking up a new appointment in 2018.

Bishop Drennan thanked the priests who “so readily accepted these changes, and to the parishes that are ‘losing’ a priest”.

“Please also keep our seminarians Vui, Trung, Simone in your payers as well as Tom Dravitzki of Inglewood parish who is heading to the seminary next year,” he added.

WELLINGTON

Cardinal John Dew made the following clergy appointments for 2017.

Fr John Pearce, CP, was made parish priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Marlborough. Fr Pat McIndoe, CP, assistant parish priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Marlborough.

Fr Dennis Nacorda will be administrator of Wellington South parish from May to September as Fr David Dowling will go on sabbatical leave during that time.

Fr Alan Roberts was appointed chaplain of the Home of Compassion and to assist the Wellington South pastoral team. Fr Sanele Finau was made assistant priest of Otari

and will assist with cathedral Masses.

Fr David Orange retired from hospital chaplaincy though he remained on the pastoral team at Te Awakairangi. Fr Sebastian Chacko is chaplain for the Samoan community residing at Te Awakairangi parish.

Fr Andrew Kim is assistant priest at Our Lady of the Bays parish in Richmond, Motueka, Takaka.

Fr Binu Matthew is Locum Tenens at St Canice, Westport from February to June as Fr Raymond Soriano is on sabbatical leave in the same period.

Fr Sebastian Vandanamthadthil will celebrate Sunday Masses for the Syro-Malabar community at St Francis of Assisi, Ohariu.