Family First NZ is calling on TV3 to cancel the broadcast of “Fifty Shades of Grey” movie this Sunday evening, and is going to ask families to boycott businesses who advertise during the movie.

Family First NZ National Director Bob McCoskrie in a statement said “We’re asking for families to boycott the movie, to boycott businesses that advertise during the movie, and instead make a special donation to any charity that is working to eliminate sexual violence and supporting victims and families.”

Mr McCoskrie said he had two issues against the movie’s showing. The first is, “under the classification system, unless TV3 can guarantee that people under the age of 18 can’t view the programme, which they can’t, they shouldn’t be broadcasting it.”

He pointed out the television channel is showing an R18 movie on free-to-air television at 8.30pm on a weekend night during the school holidays.

“The second is that by broadcasting this movie, TV3 are counteracting the determined efforts in NZ to eliminate sexual violence and support of victims and families,” he added.

He said while TV3 were quick to broadcast and condemn the sexual actions of the ‘RoastBusters’ and Donald Trump, it seems to have no issue with showing an R18 movie in the 8.30pm slot which normalises and glamorises sexual violence.

“This is called selective morality, and shows their hypocrisy. “Fifty Shades” is a model of abuse,” he said.

“It is time we pointed the finger at the entertainment media’s role in promoting the attitudes which are destructive to our families. For too long, the media have had an unrestrained license to broadcast material which has pushed the boundaries of decency and community standards, under the so-called watchdog asleep at the wheel,” said Mr McCoskrie.

“The premise of the movie is that a woman who is humiliated, abused, controlled, entrapped, coerced, manipulated and tortured is somehow an ‘empowered’ woman. And a man who is possessive, controlling, violent, jealous and coercive is somehow showing ‘true love’. These are foul and dangerous lies. This movie and the book it is based on simply glamorises sexual violence and should be rejected by everyone who is concerned about family and sexual violence,” he said.