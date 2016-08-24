Students from St Peter’s College in Gore excelled in the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards held in Southland over Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

Head girl Jenny Mitchell won the Intermediate category at the awards and also took out the NZ MLT Song Writers Award.

Jenny was the winner of the Intermediate Gospel section as well as the Traditional and NZ Song section and she did well in other sections.

Every year for the last 42 years, Gore in Southland has hosted the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards, which celebrate Country Music.

Michelle Hendriks, Abby Gutschlag, Maegan Mitchell and Nicola Mitchell from St Peter’s also performed wonderfully in the Junior and Intermediate finals in front of a crowd of 1000, the

school newsletter stated.

Ailin Pekar won the under-14 Open Busking section.