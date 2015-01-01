by NZ CATHOLIC staff

The following appointments for 2015 have been made for men in the Marist Order.

Christchurch diocese: Addington, Tom O’Connor (community and pastoral team). Armstrong Village, Peter

Conaghan (community); Gerard Hogg (community).

Wellington archdiocese: Ngaio, Patrick Breeze (community and youth evangelisation team), St Patrick’s Silverstream; Patrick Brophy (community and youth evangelisation team), St Patrick’s, Wellington. Marist Centre, Jim Dooley (superior and Marist education ministry); Kevin Mears (community); Michael Sullivan (community and archives). Mount St, Mark Walls (community and Marist education ministry); St Mary of the Angels, Michael Fitzgerald (community and pastoral team); Allan Jones (community

and Catholic Enquiry Centre); Carl Telford (community and pastoral team).

Hamilton diocese: Rotorua — Whaia te Whaea: David Gledhill, Hemi Hekiera.

Auckland diocese: Okaihau, Joe Savesi (community and pastoral team).

Otara, Soane Lomu (community and pastoral team); Earl Crotty (community and pastoral team).

Christchurch Bishop Barry Jones has made his clergy appointments for 2015.

Fr Chinnappa Thumma, assistant priest at Christ the King, Burnside; Fr Bala Allam, assistant priest at St Josephs, Papanui; Fr Benito Velasco, assistant priest at St Peter Chanel, Waimakariri; Fr Joaquin Camano, assistant priest for Timaru parishes; Fr Sammichael Raj, assistant priest at Our

Lady of Victories, Sockburn; Fr Chris Orr, parish priest at Holy Trinity, Bryndwr; Fr Rick Loughnan, parish priest at Christ the King, Burnside; Fr John O’Connor, vocations director.

Those appointments will take place on the weekend of January 31-February 1, 2015.

Archbishop John Dew of Wellington has announced the following clergy and lay pastoral appointments for 2015: To the parish of Te Awakairangi, which includes Avalon, Lower Hutt, Naenae and Taita, Fr Patrick Bridgman as parish priest. The other clergy appointments in the parish are Frs Patrick Greally,

Andrew Kim, Patrick McCullough and David Orange. Barbara Rowley will be lay pastoral leader.

For the parish of the Wairarapa, which includes Carterton, Featherston and Masterton, Fr Bruce England, parish priest. Fr Stefano Lee, formerly of the Korean Missionary Society, appointed to

the parish and Sharon Penny, lay pastoral leader. Fr Don Morrison to continue living in Featherston.

Parish of the Holy Spirit–Te Wairua Tapu, covering Eastbourne, Petone, Wainuiomata and Waiwhetu, Fr Marlon Maylon, SVD, parish priest. Msgr Charles Cooper, Fr Albano da Costa, SVD (until replaced by another SVD priest) and Fr Michael Stieller also in the parish.

For the parish of Our Lady of Hope, including Tawa and Titahi Bay, Fr John van der Kaa, AA, parish priest. Fr Paul O’Connor, AA, available for sacramental ministry when not teaching at the seminary. Fr Des Moosman will retire to Taranaki.

For Holy Trinity Parish, covering Kilbirnie, Miramar and Seatoun, Fr Ephrem Tigga, OFM Cap, parish priest. Also Frs Gregory Lakra, OFM Cap and Sanele Finau.

Fr Patrick McIndoe, CP, parish priest of St Mary’s, Blenheim. Fr Mathias Giltus, CP, will be in the same parish.

Fr Raymond Soriano parish priest of St Canice’s, Westport and Sacred Heart parish, Reefton. With him will be Fr Biju Xavier, on loan from the diocese of Imphal, India.

For Sacred Heart parish, Kaikoura, Fr Eric Urlich as moderator. He will live in the presbytery. Patsy Buttle will be lay pastoral leader.

For Wellington South Pastoral Area, including Brooklyn, Island Bay, Mt Victoria and Newtown, Msgr Gerard Burns, VG, assigned at Mt Victoria and Fr David Dowling at Island Bay. Fr Dennis Nacorda will live at Mt Victoria but work across the area and Karen Holland will be lay pastoral leader for Newtown.

Fr Ronald Bennett will be administrator of Parish of Our Lady of the Valleys, which includes Heretaunga and Stokes Valley.

Fr Michael O’Dea will continue his tribunal work and be available for sacramental ministry in Porirua Basin.

Fr Kevin Connors appointed to tertiary chaplaincy.

Fr Mateo Kivalu to return to Tonga while Frs Morrison, Moosman and Julian Wagg will retire from fulltime ministry.

Archbishop Dew offered his thanks to the appointments committee for their work.

Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn has announced the appointments of parish priests to the following parishes in 2015:

Fr Gerard Mascarina to Dargaville, Fr John Fitzmaurice to Devonport, Fr Raphael Lobo to East Coast Bays, Fr Robert O’Brien to Epsom, Fr Alfredo Garcia to Glenfield, Fr Benedict Francis to Howick, Fr Ralph Barcelo to Kerikeri- Waitaruke, Fr Samuel Pulanco to Meadowbank, Msgr Patrick Ward to Orakei, Fr

Emile Frische, MHM, to Pakuranga, Fr John Webb to Pt Chevalier, Fr Anthony Dunn to Remuera and Fr Bernie Thomas to Waiheke, in addition to his role as tertiary chaplain.

He also appointed Fr Simone Ah Lo, SM, as administrator of Pukekohe parish, Fr Terry Montgomery as priest in residence in Howick, Fr Jeremy Palman as assistant priest in Northcote and Fr Maliu ’Otutaha as assistant parish priest in Papakura.

The bishop also announced that Fr Gilbert Ramos will be on loan to the diocese of Malolos, Philippines.

Missionaries of the Faith (Grey Lynn community) will be Auckland Hospital support while Fr Talipope Vaifale will be Cook Island chaplain. Fr Arobati Rirake was appointed to the Tyburn chaplaincy.

Bishop Dunn announced the retirement of the following priests: Msgr Brian Arahill (to St John Vianney House), Peter Gray (to Manly), Fr Christopher Loughnan, OP, and Fr Joseph Parkinson, OP (to the Dominican community).