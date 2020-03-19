St Patrick’s Cathedral in Auckland is suspending all Sunday Masses following the government’s announcement to limit indoor gatherings to 100 people.

Cathedral Dean Pa Peter Tipene said the suspension will be in effect “until further notice”.

“Our 7 am and 12.15 pm weekday Masses will continue to be celebrated, as we do not often pass the threshold of 100 at these Masses,” he said.

However, he said 12.15 pm first Friday Masses will be monitored.

“In this regard, we will monitor our Friday lunchtime Mass numbers, and if necessary, we will introduce extra Friday lunchtime Mass in Liston Hall, when we reach the 100 threshold in the Cathedral itself,” he said.

Pa Tipene said the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference will issue a statement tomorrow morning “advising national guidelines for these unprecedented times”.

The cathedral dean said they will keep the people updated through Facebook and their website.

Earlier, Pa Tipene advised cathedral parishioners and Massgoers to go to parishes where congregations are not so large.

He said there are four Masses at the cathedral every Sunday: 8 am, 11 am, 4.30 pm and 7 pm.

The 11 am Mass has the largest congregation, sometimes reaching in excess of 1,000.