The Auckland diocese, through Bishop Patrick Dunn’s Catholic Caring Foundation, raised more than $67,000 for families and individuals affected by the earthquakes towards the end of last year.

“Thanks to the generosity of spirit demonstrated by Auckland Catholic schools, parishioners and religious communities, the Catholic Caring Foundation has received over $67,061.18 as a result of an appeal throughout the Auckland diocese to support families living in hardship

as a result of last year’s earthquakes,” Bishop Dunn said in a statement.

“The volume of messages of support, prayers offered and donations received has been wonderful and the lives of our fellow brothers and sisters impacted by these devastating

events will be enhanced as a result,” the bishop noted.

A ceremonial cheque was handed over by Catholic Caring Foundation general manager Darragh O’Riordan and fundraising manager Ann-Marie Parker to Wellington Cardinal John

Dew on February 13.

Cardinal Dew said priorities are “to support families, children, and young people; care for the carers who have worked to support the local community; work with tangata whenua, and to enable parishes and the local community to identify how best to respond to their

own needs”.

“My prayerful thanks to everyone throughout the Auckland diocese for your overwhelming support through prayer, practical help and donations,” he said.

“My thanks also to the Catholic Caring Foundation for their help in this appeal to help our community get back on its feet,” he said.

Cardinal Dew said his pastoral team is working collaboratively with the Te Whetu o te Moana (Star of the Sea) parish of Marlborough which stretches from Blenheim to Kaikoura.

The team is also working with the local marae and other social services to “ensure those families and individuals who are struggling with the aftermath of the November earthquake are supported”.

The Auckland Catholic Caring Foundation is the local bishop’s charity and as such, was the agency appointed to collect all donations within the Auckland diocese.

The sum was raised throughout the two months after Bishop Dunn made the appeal in the last week of November.