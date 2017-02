Palmerston North Bishop Charles Drennan’s father passed away on January 20, 2017.

Oliver John Drennan, 99, was a NZ Army major during World War II. He died peacefully at Chatswood Retirement Village in Christchurch.

A funeral service will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church Hall, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, on Friday, January 27, at 11.00am.

NZ Catholic extends its deepest sympathies to Bishop Drennan and his family.